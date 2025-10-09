Previous
Mt Roskill by dide
Photo 4302

Mt Roskill

While we were out on our bikes last Sunday, we rode up to the top of Mt Roskill. It's one of the 53 volcanic hills in Auckland. You can see the sky tower in the distance.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
That would be a great ride nice image
October 9th, 2025  
Janice ace
Great view from the top!
October 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact