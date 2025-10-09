Sign up
Previous
Photo 4302
Mt Roskill
While we were out on our bikes last Sunday, we rode up to the top of Mt Roskill. It's one of the 53 volcanic hills in Auckland. You can see the sky tower in the distance.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
bikes
,
auckland
,
ambury-regional-park
,
mt-roskill
Shirley
ace
That would be a great ride nice image
October 9th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great view from the top!
October 9th, 2025
