Photo 4303
The big sky
A different version of the view from Mt Roskill - great clouds above the Sky Tower.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th October 2025 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
biking
,
ambury-regional-park
,
mt-roskill
Diana
ace
Fabulous cloud!
October 10th, 2025
Janice
ace
Great cityscape and sky!
October 10th, 2025
