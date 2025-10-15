Previous
Keen photographers by dide
Photo 4308

Keen photographers

Going away with eight camera club members meant we had a fun weekend. Here are three of them busily taking images of the gannets. That's @yorkshirekiwi on the right.
15th October 2025

Dianne

ace
@dide
Photo Details

Hazel ace
It's always good, I find, to get another phographer's pov and enlarges one's own perspective !
October 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 15th, 2025  
