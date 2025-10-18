Sign up
Photo 4311
The nest
Blackbird eggs are such a neat colour. What amazes me is that they will add anything into their nest when building it - look at the blue pieces of netting it has used.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
18th October 2025 3:23pm
Tags
nest
,
blackbird
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely- here it is, robin eggs that are blue.
October 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and textures, such a beautiful colour.
October 19th, 2025
