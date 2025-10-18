Previous
The nest by dide
The nest

Blackbird eggs are such a neat colour. What amazes me is that they will add anything into their nest when building it - look at the blue pieces of netting it has used.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely- here it is, robin eggs that are blue.
October 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and textures, such a beautiful colour.
October 19th, 2025  
