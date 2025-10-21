Previous
Muriwai coastline by dide
Photo 4314

Muriwai coastline

Another image from a couple of weeks ago. The Wild West coast.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot of the layers as the tide and surf come in !
October 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact