Previous
Rural by dide
Photo 4316

Rural

Just as you enter the Waiuku forest, there used to be a cute wee cottage. This is all that is left of it... You can see the pine forest in the background and in the foreground, the weather beaten trees showing how the westerly winds shape them
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact