Photo 4318
A boy, the beach and his bucket
Jodi, Quinn and I are camping at our favourite spot. He loves the beach and spent ages playing in the sand and at the waters edge.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
25th October 2025 2:36pm
Tags
grandson
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
