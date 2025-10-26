Sign up
Photo 4319
Camping
We have had another nice day at Awhitu - reading, playing, feeding the eels and going on a bike ride. Quinn also enjoyed exploring the ‘haunted house’ - a small dark settlers cottage.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4319
photos
154
followers
108
following
1183% complete
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
26th October 2025 5:17pm
Tags
camping
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 26th, 2025
