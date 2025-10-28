Sign up
Previous
Photo 4321
Feeding the eels
Near where we camp at Āwhitu are some eels that love to be fed. Quinn is feeding them some meat off the stick. He’s wearing his helmet because we had biked there…. The eels come about 6-12 inches up the bank when they smell the food.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4321
photos
154
followers
108
following
1183% complete
4314
4315
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
Photo Details
Views
1
365
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
26th October 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
eels
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
