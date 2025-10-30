Sign up
Photo 4323
Timeless
Another photo from the nice weekend camping with Jodi and Quinn. This jetty is a fun place to jump off when the tide is high, and a fun place to be exploring at other times. The tiny island in the distance can be walked to when the tide is out.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4323
photos
154
followers
108
following
1184% complete
4316
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
Tags
awhitu
,
kauritutahi
,
awhitu-regional-park
