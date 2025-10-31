Sign up
Previous
Photo 4324
Windows
Camera club set subject for November is 'windows'. This is a cute wee window in the kitchen of the 'haunted house' near where we camped on the weekend.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
house
,
windows
,
awhitu
,
awhitu-regional-park
Lou Ann
ace
What a lovely scene. I love the view through the window.
October 31st, 2025
