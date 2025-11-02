Previous
The old and the new by dide
Photo 4326

The old and the new

Further to yesterday's image of the surf club opening. The previous surf club building had to be demolished for the new clubhouse to be built on the same site. So, for the last 18 months, the surf patrols had to work out of shipping containers. I imagine they will be very thrilled to have the new clubhouse up and running for their busy summer patrols. There's such a lot of storage for gear downstairs and upstairs are bunk rooms, large communal area, showers etc and a fabulous big kitchen. For all the hours these surf club volunteers put in, they sure deserve to have better conditions!
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1185% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Remarkable 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
November 2nd, 2025  
Brigette ace
Just in time for the season
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact