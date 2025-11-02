The old and the new

Further to yesterday's image of the surf club opening. The previous surf club building had to be demolished for the new clubhouse to be built on the same site. So, for the last 18 months, the surf patrols had to work out of shipping containers. I imagine they will be very thrilled to have the new clubhouse up and running for their busy summer patrols. There's such a lot of storage for gear downstairs and upstairs are bunk rooms, large communal area, showers etc and a fabulous big kitchen. For all the hours these surf club volunteers put in, they sure deserve to have better conditions!