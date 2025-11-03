Sign up
Previous
Photo 4327
Good weather for the job!
It's a busy time of the year for Josh, when the silage and the maize planting overlap. In another few weeks, when the maize is all in the ground, it will settle a bit!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Dianne
Brian
Love the POV and framing. Great story telling
November 3rd, 2025
Hazel
There's something about tractors!
November 3rd, 2025
