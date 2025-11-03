Previous
Good weather for the job! by dide
Good weather for the job!

It's a busy time of the year for Josh, when the silage and the maize planting overlap. In another few weeks, when the maize is all in the ground, it will settle a bit!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Dianne

Brian ace
Love the POV and framing. Great story telling
November 3rd, 2025  
Hazel ace
There's something about tractors!
November 3rd, 2025  
