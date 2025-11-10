Previous
The herd... by dide
Photo 4334

The herd...

We were shifting a fence the other day and the longhorns were most interested to see what was happening.
10th November 2025

Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

Beverley ace
They like watching whats going on in their space…
November 11th, 2025  
