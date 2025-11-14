Sign up
Previous
Photo 4338
Me!
A quick phone shot of me when I had just clocked 3,000 km on my bike!
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
13th November 2025 6:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
cycle
Issi Bannerman
ace
Brilliant! I have no clue how many km my wee bike has done. Great to have a trace of that!
November 14th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@jamibann
you do so well on your bike without battery assist!
November 14th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of you and a great looking bike.
November 14th, 2025
