Previous
Me! by dide
Photo 4338

Me!

A quick phone shot of me when I had just clocked 3,000 km on my bike!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant! I have no clue how many km my wee bike has done. Great to have a trace of that!
November 14th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@jamibann you do so well on your bike without battery assist!
November 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of you and a great looking bike.
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact