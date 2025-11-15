Sign up
Photo 4339
The concrete has arrived!
Quinn has been keenly waiting for the concrete to arrive to put around the poles for the shed extension. He was so excited and full of questions.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th November 2025 8:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
concrete
,
farm
,
grandson
