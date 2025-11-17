Previous
My little helper

For some reason all the spinach I planted went straight up to seed. Luckily we have chickens, so very little goes to waste. Here’s my little right hand man on the job.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, how lovely!
November 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful… my memories of 33 yrs are enlightened
November 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
such a precious shot!
November 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
Your little helper is doing a great job
November 17th, 2025  
