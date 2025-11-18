Previous
Vintage by dide
Photo 4342

Vintage

I heard the vintage train whistle go today while I was in town. I thought the photo looked best in b&w. I probably should have straightened the image a bit…
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Here’s one for you @fishers - 1910 engine, Glenbrook vintage railway, NZ
November 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
It's fabulous, he's just going downhill ;-)
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact