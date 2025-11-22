Sign up
Photo 4346
And more
And more silage being baled - often late in the day to keep ahead of what needs doing. Tonight we took dinner out to Josh and Travis so they could have a break before finishing this big job.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4346
photos
154
followers
108
following
1190% complete
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd November 2025 7:02pm
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
silage
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 22nd, 2025
