Previous
And more by dide
Photo 4346

And more

And more silage being baled - often late in the day to keep ahead of what needs doing. Tonight we took dinner out to Josh and Travis so they could have a break before finishing this big job.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact