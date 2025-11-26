Previous
Lines by dide
Photo 4350

Lines

When we went on our leisurely bike ride on Sunday, we stopped (as you do on a Sunday 'drive') and had an ice cream. We were opposite the town hall and I loved the simple colours and lines.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1191% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Neat
November 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot…
November 26th, 2025  
