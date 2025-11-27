Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4351
We’re off
It’s very exciting - we are off on a 5 day cycle tour around the central North Island. 2 days of it are on the Timber Trail which is through some beautiful NZ bush. There are also some very high and very long swing bridges. Wish me luck!
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4351
photos
154
followers
108
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th November 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday
,
bikes
Carole G
ace
I hope your'e finished by Friday, the weather forecast looks pretty gnarly. Love the colour of your bikes. Good luck!
November 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close