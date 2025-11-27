Previous
It’s very exciting - we are off on a 5 day cycle tour around the central North Island. 2 days of it are on the Timber Trail which is through some beautiful NZ bush. There are also some very high and very long swing bridges. Wish me luck!
Dianne

Carole G ace
I hope your'e finished by Friday, the weather forecast looks pretty gnarly. Love the colour of your bikes. Good luck!
November 28th, 2025  
