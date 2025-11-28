Previous
Same bikes different pov by dide
Photo 4352

Same bikes different pov

We are camped right by the lake and even though it was overcast, there was just a bit of pink in the sky. The view out the back window is pretty and the wind has dropped too.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
a lovely camp site
November 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact