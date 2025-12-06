Sign up
Photo 4360
Birthday flowers
We have had a lovely family day. It was Chook’s birthday and his family Christmas too. We managed to get our kids together but unfortunately I didn’t get any photos. These lovely flowers were from Chook’s niece.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Views
3
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
7th December 2025 8:31am
flowers
,
birthday
