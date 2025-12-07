Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4361
A skilled craftsman
We had Jesse and Katelyn home for the weekend to celebrate Chook’s birthday and early Christmas with extended family. As per usual, they crammed lots into two days. Here is his latest project, making some knives.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4361
photos
154
followers
108
following
1194% complete
View this month »
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
4360
4361
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th December 2025 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knives
,
craftsman
,
knife-maker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close