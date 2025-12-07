Previous
A skilled craftsman by dide
A skilled craftsman

We had Jesse and Katelyn home for the weekend to celebrate Chook’s birthday and early Christmas with extended family. As per usual, they crammed lots into two days. Here is his latest project, making some knives.
Dianne

@dide
