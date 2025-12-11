Sign up
Photo 4365
The conch
We had prize giving at school tonight and the kapa haha group performed beautifully. This conch was used to signal the start of the ceremony. The young man blowing it did a great job.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4366
photos
154
followers
108
following
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 6D
11th December 2025 6:31pm
Tags
school
,
conch
,
kapa-haka
