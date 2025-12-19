Previous
Christmas! by dide
Christmas!

We took Rudy and Ida to the small community hall Christmas party tonight. They had a lovely time and Santa even brought each kid a present!
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Dianne

@dide
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like fun
December 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very lovely… excited children
December 19th, 2025  
