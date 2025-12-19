Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4373
Christmas!
We took Rudy and Ida to the small community hall Christmas party tonight. They had a lovely time and Santa even brought each kid a present!
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4373
photos
154
followers
108
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
19th December 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
party
,
santa
,
grandkids
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like fun
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very lovely… excited children
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close