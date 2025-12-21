Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4375
It's Done!
We took Rudy and Ida to see Uncle Josh today, so they could have a ride in the tractor. He was planting the last of the maize for the season. It's all in the ground, so we just need some rain now to get it germinated and growing.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4375
photos
154
followers
108
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
21st December 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
farm
,
aka
,
maize
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close