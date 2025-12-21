Previous
It's Done! by dide
It's Done!

We took Rudy and Ida to see Uncle Josh today, so they could have a ride in the tractor. He was planting the last of the maize for the season. It's all in the ground, so we just need some rain now to get it germinated and growing.
Dianne

