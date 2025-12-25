Sign up
Photo 4379
Christmas socks
When you are three and Santa brings you five pairs of socks, it’s very important to put them all on at once! Ida was thrilled with those socks and quickly put them all on, in spite of it being a very hot muggy summer’s day.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
christmas
socks
granddaughter
kali
ace
darling
December 25th, 2025
