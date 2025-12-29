Red matipo

This is a photo from camping, but not one I took. My great niece (10) was taking images on my phone and took a few beauties, so full credit to her. We are still camping but today has been extremely windy with gusts up to 82 km per hour. We were initially sheltered until the wind changed direction and then we copped it for a few hours. Seems pretty widespread with power outages, roofs blown off and Auckland Harbour Bridge closed for a while. The predicted rain didn’t arrive and I’ve had most of the day reading!