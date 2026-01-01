Previous
The Birthday Boy by dide
The Birthday Boy

Quinn's birthday is New Year's Day, so lots of the family and some friends all went to the zoo for the day. It was a great day out and he thoroughly enjoyed all the animals. He wasn't rushing and took his time to really look closely at each animal.
Dianne

