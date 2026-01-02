Previous
Auckland Zoo by dide
Photo 4387

Auckland Zoo

When we arrived at the zoo yesterday, there was a heavy shower of rain. I loved the way the giraffes all lined up facing the same way, so they could get some shelter from the rain.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful photo
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact