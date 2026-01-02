Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4387
Auckland Zoo
When we arrived at the zoo yesterday, there was a heavy shower of rain. I loved the way the giraffes all lined up facing the same way, so they could get some shelter from the rain.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4387
photos
152
followers
108
following
1201% complete
View this month »
4380
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st January 2026 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
zebra
,
zoo
,
giraffes
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful photo
January 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close