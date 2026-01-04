Previous
Getting some air

Chad and Quinn had a wonderful time on the trampoline this evening. A while later, Josh joined them and they had the sprinkler under the trampoline, so they all ended up soaked. It’s fun hearing all the giggles from Quinn.
Dianne

Issi Bannerman ace
Such fun!
January 4th, 2026  
