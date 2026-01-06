Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4391
Cooling off
This seagull was more than happy soaking its feet in the cool stream at the beach the other day. Black sand beaches get so hot underfoot!
6th January 2026
6th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4391
photos
152
followers
108
following
1203% complete
View this month »
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
31st December 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
seagull
,
summer
,
stream
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light, bokeh and details.
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close