Cooling off by dide
Photo 4391

Cooling off

This seagull was more than happy soaking its feet in the cool stream at the beach the other day. Black sand beaches get so hot underfoot!
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Dianne

Diana ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light, bokeh and details.
January 6th, 2026  
