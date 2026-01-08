Previous
Vireya by dide
Photo 4393

Vireya

Most of the year there are some flowers on at least one of the vireya plants. These flowers have been a bit sunburnt, but still look rather gorgeous and cheerful.
8th January 2026

Dianne

@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these gorgeous flowers.
January 9th, 2026  
