The Totem Pole by dide
Photo 4395

The Totem Pole

This old broken tree trunk made me think of a totem pole. Taken a couple of months ago, one evening when we took dinner out to Josh while he was baling silage.
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Photo Details

