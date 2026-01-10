Sign up
Photo 4395
The Totem Pole
This old broken tree trunk made me think of a totem pole. Taken a couple of months ago, one evening when we took dinner out to Josh while he was baling silage.
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
photos
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd November 2025 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
rural
,
pole
,
totem
