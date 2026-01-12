Previous
Shifting the fence
Shifting the fence

Josh took the three kids to help set up a new electric fence. I laughed when I looked out and saw them all following him down the hill, each carrying a standard. If you look closely, you can just see the black lab (Tūī) in the long grass too. It's a good diary shot showing the longhorns with the maize in the background - it's flowering.
Three good things:
The kids have had a great day playing.
Carrie had a long walk and didn't get too wet when the shower of rain came over.
The peaches are ripening quickly.
Dianne

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely rural scene !
January 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Love how the long horn are lined up to watch. A great story shot.
January 12th, 2026  
Brooke
Uncle Joshy leading the pack!
January 12th, 2026  
