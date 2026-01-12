Shifting the fence

Josh took the three kids to help set up a new electric fence. I laughed when I looked out and saw them all following him down the hill, each carrying a standard. If you look closely, you can just see the black lab (Tūī) in the long grass too. It's a good diary shot showing the longhorns with the maize in the background - it's flowering.

Three good things:

The kids have had a great day playing.

Carrie had a long walk and didn't get too wet when the shower of rain came over.

The peaches are ripening quickly.