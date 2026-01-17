Previous
Over the fence by dide
Photo 4402

Over the fence

The cattle are right next to the house, so I sat on the deck this evening in the cooler air and took a few pics.
Three good things:
Home grown tomatoes on toast for breakfast.
Cleaned some windows.
The machinery shed extension is complete.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1206% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Cool looks with his tongue out.
January 17th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots of these lovely cows.
January 17th, 2026  
Dianne ace
@ludwigsdiana don't you just love those long eyelashes?
January 17th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous beasts and faces! Love that tongue too!
January 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact