Previous
Photo 4402
Over the fence
The cattle are right next to the house, so I sat on the deck this evening in the cooler air and took a few pics.
Three good things:
Home grown tomatoes on toast for breakfast.
Cleaned some windows.
The machinery shed extension is complete.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
4
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Yao RL
ace
Cool looks with his tongue out.
January 17th, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots of these lovely cows.
January 17th, 2026
Dianne
ace
@ludwigsdiana
don't you just love those long eyelashes?
January 17th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous beasts and faces! Love that tongue too!
January 17th, 2026
