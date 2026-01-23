Safety first

At the local beach, there is access to drive along the sand. The combination of vehicles and pedestrians is not good. At the height of summer, the police are often on duty, breath testing drivers as they arrive at the beach, and checking whether drivers have permits to actually go onto the beach.

Three good things:

The beach is much safer with the police presence.

I met a friend for lunch today - we live in the same town, but hadn't seen each other for years.

Baking for the neighbour - chocolate chip biscuits and a banana loaf - she has major neck surgery scheduled for next week.