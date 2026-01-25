Previous
A sandwich cuddle by dide
A sandwich cuddle

Isn’t this fun - 3 grandkids squashing Chook in a sandwich cuddle!
Three good things:
Having three lovely grandkids.
Enough leftovers for dinner tonight.
Lots of homegrown tomatoes, plums and peaches.
Dianne

ace
@dide
Diana ace
Oh bless them, such a precious moment!
January 25th, 2026  
Beverley ace
This is sooo beautiful… gorgeous family photo
January 25th, 2026  
Babs ace
Aw what a precious moment
January 25th, 2026  
