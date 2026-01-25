Sign up
Previous
Photo 4410
A sandwich cuddle
Isn’t this fun - 3 grandkids squashing Chook in a sandwich cuddle!
Three good things:
Having three lovely grandkids.
Enough leftovers for dinner tonight.
Lots of homegrown tomatoes, plums and peaches.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Diana
ace
Oh bless them, such a precious moment!
January 25th, 2026
Beverley
ace
This is sooo beautiful… gorgeous family photo
January 25th, 2026
Babs
ace
Aw what a precious moment
January 25th, 2026
