Previous
Stoat by dide
Photo 4411

Stoat

We have spent thousands of dollars and many, many hours planting native trees along both sides of a stream through our property. Already we have seen a huge increase in bird life. Unfortunately, to keep the wildlife safe, we have to have a trapping programme. Last night we caught our first stoat. They are the worst predator and are killing machines, taking eggs, chicks and even adult birds.
Three good things:
A 20 km bike ride mostly between the showers!
Two of our grandkids went to the top of Rangitoto Island today. The five year old walked all the way up and back down again.
The evening to myself - no grandies and the guys have gone hunting.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
1208% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
The best stoat is a trapped stoat.
Good work team.
January 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact