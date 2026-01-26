Stoat

We have spent thousands of dollars and many, many hours planting native trees along both sides of a stream through our property. Already we have seen a huge increase in bird life. Unfortunately, to keep the wildlife safe, we have to have a trapping programme. Last night we caught our first stoat. They are the worst predator and are killing machines, taking eggs, chicks and even adult birds.

Three good things:

A 20 km bike ride mostly between the showers!

Two of our grandkids went to the top of Rangitoto Island today. The five year old walked all the way up and back down again.

The evening to myself - no grandies and the guys have gone hunting.