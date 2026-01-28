Tūī Dog

Quinn always calls this lovely dog 'Tūī Dog' - to differentiate between the dog and the bird of the same name. Today, she had to have an operation to remove a growth from her leg. Fingers crossed she is going to be ok in the long term, as she is a much loved family pet.

Three good things:

Good workmates.

I finished 'Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World'. - Ruth Shaw. Part memoir and part short stories about people visiting her bookshops - an easy, but interesting read.

Sisters - I have four of them!