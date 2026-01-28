Previous
Tūī Dog by dide
Photo 4413

Tūī Dog

Quinn always calls this lovely dog 'Tūī Dog' - to differentiate between the dog and the bird of the same name. Today, she had to have an operation to remove a growth from her leg. Fingers crossed she is going to be ok in the long term, as she is a much loved family pet.
Three good things:
Good workmates.
I finished 'Three Wee Bookshops at the End of the World'. - Ruth Shaw. Part memoir and part short stories about people visiting her bookshops - an easy, but interesting read.
Sisters - I have four of them!
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, hope Tūī dog is ok!
January 28th, 2026  
