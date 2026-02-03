Sign up
Previous
Photo 4419
Proud owner
More miniature horse images.
Three good things:
School starts properly for me tomorrow.
A well needed haircut.
Kids with good manners.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4419
photos
153
followers
108
following
1210% complete
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
4419
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
1st February 2026 9:43am
Privacy
Public
Tags
horses
,
owners
Brian
ace
Gorgeous
February 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 3rd, 2026
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the proud owner.
February 3rd, 2026
