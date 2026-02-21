Sign up
Photo 4437
Water play
Rudy and Toto having fun in the stream while we were away camping for the weekend.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4438
photos
153
followers
108
following
1215% complete
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
4436
4437
4438
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
22nd February 2026 9:22am
Tags
grandson
,
hamiltons-gap
Brian
ace
Adorable
February 22nd, 2026
