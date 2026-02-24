Previous
Gentle Sunrise by dide
Gentle Sunrise

My view from the kitchen window before I left for work this morning. The maize is nearly ready to be harvested and a gentle mist was rising from the land and blending into the sunrise colours.
Dianne

@dide
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely morning scene to greet you!
February 24th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Beautiful morning wake up…
February 24th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how lovely
February 24th, 2026  
Diana ace
A gorgeous capture and moody scene.
February 24th, 2026  
