Photo 4443
From the garden
For the last few years, we haven’t had very good corn. This year, with a wetter and slightly less windy summer, the corn has done really well. We’ve had lots to eat with our dinners.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
corn
,
garden
,
home-grown
