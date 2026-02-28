Sign up
Previous
Photo 4444
Under the jetty
From nearly 7 years ago when we stayed on the northern end of the Manukau Harbour at Cornwallis. Slow shutter speed makes for interesting moody water.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Dianne
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Canon EOS 6D
30th March 2019 4:56pm
moody
jetty
cornwallis
Joan Robillard
Wonderful pov
February 28th, 2026
