Kawakawa balm by dide
Photo 4445

Kawakawa balm

I made some kawakawa balm today. Kawakawa is a native tree with healing properties. Māori have traditionally used leaves from this tree for medicines. We are going to make it with the kids at school in a week or two
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Dianne

ace
@dide
