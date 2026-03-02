Sign up
Previous
Photo 4446
The project
Unhurried time at the beach is what kids enjoy the most. Imaginations kick in and projects emerge. These three are such a joy!
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Tags
sand
,
water
,
fun
,
beach
,
grandkids
