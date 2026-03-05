Sign up
Photo 4449
Farming papers
Quinn eagerly awaits the farming papers and advertising leaflets. I’m always pleased when Chook or his dad are here to read them with him as I’m not so keen…
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
3
1
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
4449
photos
153
followers
108
following
1218% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
1st March 2026 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reading
,
grandson
,
farming
Beverley
ace
So special… lovely sharing time. Fab photo
March 5th, 2026
Brian
ace
Special
March 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
March 5th, 2026
