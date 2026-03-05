Previous
Farming papers by dide
Farming papers

Quinn eagerly awaits the farming papers and advertising leaflets. I’m always pleased when Chook or his dad are here to read them with him as I’m not so keen…
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Dianne

Beverley ace
So special… lovely sharing time. Fab photo
March 5th, 2026  
Brian ace
Special
March 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
March 5th, 2026  
