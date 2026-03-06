Previous
Out and About by dide
Photo 4450

Out and About

We are away for the weekend. This was taken at Bowentown (the southern end of Waihi Beach). We are staying on the other side of the estuary at Athenree in a campground. Had a very easy 50 km bike ride today exploring the area.
Dianne

@dide
Photo Details

