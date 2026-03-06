Sign up
Photo 4450
Out and About
We are away for the weekend. This was taken at Bowentown (the southern end of Waihi Beach). We are staying on the other side of the estuary at Athenree in a campground. Had a very easy 50 km bike ride today exploring the area.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
Dianne
ace
@dide
An update (March 2020). I am still loving the challenge of putting photos up on the site. I must admit that they are not always...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th March 2026 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
bikes
,
waihi
